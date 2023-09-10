Standoff With Armed Man Inside Maynard Home Ends Peacefully: Police

Officers were called to 7 Elm Court in Maynard just before 12:30 p.m. because a man was destroying things with a hatchet, Maynard police said. Other people inside the home were able to get out without getting hurt.

The man, whose name has not been released, barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come outside. The Maynard police SWAT stood at the ready to kick in the door and drag him out, but crisis negotiator Sgt. Trista Manchuso was able to talk the man down before that was necessary, police said.

Officers arrested the man just after 2 p.m. without further incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the man would face charges that would be determined later.

