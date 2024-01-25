Stacey McGarry, of Littleton, was piloting the rented craft on Corridor 12 in the town of Berlin, New Hampshire, when she failed to make a right turn, hit a large rock, and was sent airborne, New Hampshire officials said. The snowmobile then struck a tree, killing McGarry and ejecting the passenger on the back of the craft.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. The passenger was not injured.

New Hampshire wildlife officials blamed the snowmobile's speed and McGarry's inexperience as causes for the crash.

First responders were quick to the scene, but they were unable to resuscitate her.

McGarry was a mother of two adult children. Her daughter, Ashey Pelczarski, said Stacey was the life of the party but was always there for anyone who needed her.

She was the BEST mom BEST friend and BEST wife and BEST partner. I am not sure why you got taken away from me so soon.

No funeral arrangements have been released.

