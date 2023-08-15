Spitting Mad Man Smashes MBTA Bus With Bike In Arlington: Police Say

The man started misbehaving while he was still on board the MBTA bus on Medford Street in Arlington, spitting on the floor and drinking alcohol around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

But when he got off the bus, he wasn't done. That's when police say he threw his bicycle against the bus's front windshield, causing a spiderweb of cracks across the glass.

Transit police released a photo of the damage and a picture of the man and his bike in the hopes someone would turn him in.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call (617) 222-1050.

