Spitting Mad Man Smashes MBTA Bus With Bike In Arlington: Police Say

Police say a man used a bike to smash an MBTA bus' windshield. 

This man used his bike to smash an MBTA bus on Medford Street in Arlington, transit police said.
Morgan Gonzales
The man started misbehaving while he was still on board the MBTA bus on Medford Street in Arlington, spitting on the floor and drinking alcohol around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, according to the MBTA Transit Police. 

But when he got off the bus, he wasn't done. That's when police say he threw his bicycle against the bus's front windshield, causing a spiderweb of cracks across the glass. 

Transit police released a photo of the damage and a picture of the man and his bike in the hopes someone would turn him in. 

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call (617) 222-1050.

