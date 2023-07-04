Overcast 76°

Somerville Woman, 32, Injures Leg On Slippery NH Trail, Carried Off Trail On Litter

A section of wet rock resulted in a leg injury and an hours-long rescue for one hiker, officials say. 

d Photo Credit: NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief
Morgan Gonzales
Brynne Quinlan, of Somerville, slipped and fell while hiking on the Webster Jackson-Mount Jackson Branch Trail in Carroll, New Hampshire around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

Quinlan, age 32, suffered a leg injury so severe she could not finish her hike on her own. 

She called 911, which sent volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team as well as employees from the Appalachian Mountain Club to the scene. 

Rescuers carried a litter and medical supplies with them and found Quinlan approximately two miles up from the Webster Jackson Trailhead at around 8:20 p.m.

She received medical treatment, was packaged into the litter, and was carried down the trail. 

Rescuers made it to the trailhead with Quinlan at approximately 11:20 p.m., almost six hours after she slipped and fell. 

