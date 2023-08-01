Somerville Mother of 6 Dies Suddenly at 43, Remembered as Kids' Biggest Fan

Lynda M. Miller, of Somerville, died suddenly at her home on Saturday, July 22, at age 43, according to her obituary.

Miller enjoyed spending time at the beach and cheering on her children from the sidelines at their football and basketball games and cheerleading competitions.

"Above all, she put her family first and cherished time spent together," her obituary said.

Miller was a "devoted mother" to her six children, Angel Ortolaza, Jr., Christian J. Ortolaza, Jayden M. Ortolaza, Ellis J.J. Crawford, Jamel Antoine Reese, Jr., and Lanyeah Rose Reese.

Her oldest child, Angel, asked the community via a GoFundMe to raise money for her mother's funeral as well as housing for her siblings.

"Our loss has been a great shock and heartbreak for our family and friends," Angel wrote. "While this tragedy has been hard on all of us, it has and will be especially difficult for my youngest siblings Lanyeah (11), Jamel (12), and Ellis (13) who lived with Lynda."

Angel said she was in the process of getting a new home for the family to live in together and that funds raised would help support that goal.

The Somerville community responded with gusto, donating over $17,000 in about a week.

"Lynda was my cousin, and I'll miss her dearly," wrote one donor. "I wish nothing but the best and send so much love to her kids. My heart breaks for them."

Others took to Facebook to share tribute messages to Miller.

"We truly will miss not only seeing you but hearing you at each and every practice, game and event," someone who knew Miller wrote. "We will continue to watch over the kids and embrace them with love and security just as you always did."

"You will be missed," wrote another. "You filled the room with so much love and support."

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Miller's funeral and family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.