Somerville Hotel Scores Number 2 Spot On Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Stay' List

Yelp's list of top 100 places to stay in America for 2023 was released on Wednesday, May 16 and multiple Massachusetts hotels made the cut. Ranked based on factors that include total volume and ratings of Yelp reviews, the list helps travelers choose where to stay with confidence.

A Somerville stay nearly tops Yelp's list, coming in at the number two spot. The Cambria Somerville, located at 515 Somerville Avenue, brings "a true experience of our neighborhood and New England right to you."

The hotel offers locally-made, specialty products at their marketplace and pipes in local music to public spaces. The 163 guest rooms all include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-room Keurig Coffee makers, and spa-inspired bathrooms.

The hotel offers convenient access to Camberville squares, excellent dining options, as well as Harvard, MIT, and Tufts.

"The rooms are quite spacious and the bathrooms are extremely modern with brilliant little touches, like a textured metal bar in the shower for those that might need to shave their legs, and a Bluetooth speaker built into the bathroom mirror," said one Yelp reviewer. "Loved this place, and have already booked my next stay. Can't wait to come back!"

Coming in at the number 37 spot is the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem. Multiple Yelp reviews claim that the hotel is haunted, but with an overall 4 star rating, guests will likely think a stay at the historic hotel is worth the risk.

Over one million guests have stayed at the pet-friendly hotel since its inception in 1925, according to the hotel's website. Many of the guest rooms offer views of the historic town or leafy Common, and all are designed with classic and contemporary styles in mind.

"This is our second time staying in the Hotel," said one Yelper. "Both great experiences and we will return for great service, centrally located for Salem wonderings and shopping. Along with the delightfully YUMMY in house restaurant, Tavern on The Green."

The Lenox Hotel in Boston claims the list's number 48 spot. Located at 61 Exeter Street at Boylston, the Lenox marries of historic and modern design in its 214 guest rooms and suites.

The downtown location is situated neatly among boutiques, art galleries, sidewalk cafes and iconic neighborhoods. Guests have close access to the Boston Public Library, Copley Square, and Fenway park.

"What an exceptional stay in Back Bay," wrote one Yelper. "As others have said, the location is hard to beat, but it is the staff that shines."

