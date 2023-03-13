Racist, Homophobic Graffiti Found In Arlington High School's Gender Neutral Bathroom: Officials

Arlington Public School officials are educating and offering students support after racist and homophobic graffiti was found in Arlington High School's gender neutral bathroom last week.

School officials found the graffiti plastered in one of the bathroom's stalls on Wednesday, March 8, according to a letter from Principal Matthew Janger obtained by Daily Voice. Janger feared that the graffiti was visible for most of the day before officials found and removed it.

"Sometimes incidents go unreported, even when they appear to be widely known," Janger said. "In this case, it appears that someone tried to erase the graffiti, which we appreciate, but please notify us immediately."

The school also alerted families and encouraged them to speak with their students and report any additional information they may have to help with an investigation.

"Rapid reporting helps minimize the harm, narrows down our investigation, and helps identify folks in need of support," Janger continued. "If we are not aware of those affected by incidents, we are not able to inform them of steps taken."

APS reports any such incident to Arlington Police and the Human Rights Commission as well as offers support services to students who may have been harmed by the situation.

As a result, Superintendent Liz Homan reiterated several initiatives provided by the high school of which students can take advantage. They include:

Homan also said the district's Rainbow Task Force is hosting an LGBTQIA+ Family Forum on Monday evening focused on LGBTQIA+ representation and censorship in school libraries.

"Bullying, bias, harassment, degrading language, and other mean-spirited behavior are not tolerated at Arlington High School," Janger said. "While we can not fully eliminate this unfortunate part of human behavior, our response can reinforce our community and our values."

"As always, we encourage students who are struggling, or who are aware of others struggling, to seek support," he continued. "Students can reach out to our Counselor, Deans, School Social Workers, or Nurses."

Meanwhile the investigation is ongoing.

