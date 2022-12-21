Racist Graffiti Targeting Wayland Superintendent Found Near High School: Officials

An overtly racist message was found graffiti'd on a community pool wall in Wayland, according to officials.

Police discovered the spray painted message, targeting Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to town officials and Wayland Community Pool. The pool is located near Wayland High School.

“The words ‘Omar’ and the N-word were painted in white,” Principal Allyson Mizoguchi said in a memo, according to the school's newspaper.

The Wayland Police Department announced its investigation into the incident around noon the same day.

"The person or people found responsible for this hateful message will be held accountable,” acting police chief Ed Burman said.

Wayland Community Pool said it supported the investigation as well as Wayland police and schools.

"To have a community asset defiled with such reprehensible speech is truly disheartening," read a post made on the pool's Facebook page. "We as a community are much better than this and we hope that the individual(s) that is/are responsible will consider getting help."

"On behalf of the community pool, we want Dr. Easy and his family to know he has our full support and acknowledge the personal impact this has had on them," the post continued.

The police contacted the Anti-Defamation League New England about the incident, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Wayland Police at (508) 358-4721.

