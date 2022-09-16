Meet Nor'E, Northeast Metro Tech's First Four-Legged Faculty Member

When students at Northeast Metro Tech are having a ruff day, Nor'E, the school's newest staffer, is there to listen.

The Wakefield technical school announced the new hire on Friday, Sept. 16, of an 8-week-old English black lab named Nor'E, who acts as a comfort animal for students and staff.

The adorable rascal spends most of her day with school counselor Jamie Toomey, her roommate at home as well, and the rest of the time wandering around the buildings to cheer up everyone who sees her.

"She really is a ray of sunshine, and the students and staff alike have been accepting and excited about her, and she's really elevated moods throughout the building," Superintendent David DiBarri said. "After the impact the pandemic has had on students, the need for extra social-emotional support is clear, and Nor'E is a big part of our effort to meet those needs."

Nor'E is embarking on a yearlong comfort-dog training course, and like all good students, she's getting an early start on her studies. She helps students cope with anxiety, walks them to class, or cozies up to students experiencing trauma.

Northeast Metro Tech used available COVID relief funds for schools to purchase Nor'E, who came from the same breeder that produces Wakefield Police Department's support dogs — Cross Lots Labs in Weare, NH, the school said.

