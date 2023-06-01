Schmear Genius: Eatery Brings Big City Flavors To Newton

NYC Bagel Factory, which, surprisingly, has no locations in New York, announced that it will open its fourth Massachusetts location in Newton later this year.

The new spot will be located at 839 Washington Street, the bagel shop said in a Facebook post.

The bagel shop offers custom-made sandwiches, specialty cream cheeses, and locally roasted coffee, according to its website.

Its bagels, which promise to be crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, can be purchased individually, loaded with any number of toppings, or by the half-dozen.

The family-run operation currently has three Massachusetts locations, one in Framingham and two in Southborough.

The Newton location is planned to open in the fall of 2023.

