Roger W. Reddick, Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child with force and was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison, the Middlesex District Attorney announced. He'll serve three years of probation following that.

Reddick broke into a Cambridge home in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2000, pinned the girl to her bed with his hand over her mouth, and repeatedly raped her, the prosecutor said. During the attack, he asked teenager her age multiple times.

He was a stranger to her.

As soon as she could, the girl ran out of her bedroom and screamed to her parents for help. Reddick bolted down the stairs and out the front door, authorities said. That was the last time she saw him until March, when he was arrested thanks to new DNA testing techniques.

Cold case investigators were able to link his genetic material to a pair of green boxers he left behind in her bedroom and a fingerprint left on her jewelry box, the prosecutor said.

Reddick lived less than half a mile from the girl at the time of the attack.

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said this conviction should scare criminals who have been able to escape justice. Their time is coming, she said while announcing the judge's ruling.

For twenty-three years, the victim in this case has lived with the mystery of who came into her bedroom and violently sexually assaulted her. Today, that woman, now thirty-seven years old and living outside of Massachusetts, had the opportunity to hear the defendant admit to what he had done to her. She was able, through her statement to the court, to describe the impact of these events and the defendant’s actions on her life. This case exemplifies our commitment to continuing to work on uncharged cases, to employing new technological advances and to collaborating with investigators and scientists to identify and hold accountable perpetrators. Even though decades have passed, Roger Reddick has now been held accountable for his conduct.

Reddick has been held without bail since his arrest on March 30.

