Post 1917 Steakhouse will be located in the Postmark Building at 136 Haven Street, the previous home of the town’s century-old post office.

Renovation of the building finished in October 2021 and features 50 units of condominiums, office space, and soon Post 1917 Steakhouse restaurant, according to the Reading Post.

Jason Carron, who was the regional chef and Boston chef-partner of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar from 2000 to 2009, will serve as head chef and owner at Post 1917.

According to the restaurant’s website:

“Carron has helped struggling restaurants find their purpose and passion, restoring their place in the industry. Having given hope to hundreds of restaurants over the years, Carron is opening his first steakhouse this spring, bringing that same level of attention to his own restaurant. Every ingredient is well thought out to innovate the plate with not only something aesthetically pleasing, but more importantly delicious. His farm to table approach ensures the highest level of ingredients go into every meal you enjoy.”

Post 1917 will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

