Fair 57°

SHARE

Police Investigating Baby's Death In Waltham: DA

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-month-old baby boy in Waltham last week.

Waltham Police
Waltham Police Photo Credit: Waltham Police on Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Police responded to a home on Leitha Street just before 2 p.m. on April 13 to a report of an unresponsive baby, a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts before rushing him to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he died. 

Authorities said the boy didn't live at that home, and it's unclear if his parents were there. 

Information about this case is limited as the investigation is ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE