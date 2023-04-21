Police Investigating Baby's Death In Waltham: DA

Police responded to a home on Leitha Street just before 2 p.m. on April 13 to a report of an unresponsive baby, a spokesperson for the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts before rushing him to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he died.

Authorities said the boy didn't live at that home, and it's unclear if his parents were there.

Information about this case is limited as the investigation is ongoing.

