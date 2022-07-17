Woman Narrowly Escapes Fast-Approaching Tractor Trailer On I-495 In Boxborough

A woman narrowly dodged a potentially fatal crash where a speeding tractor trailer barreled into the back of a disabled van on the side of a highway Saturday evening, authorities said.

The woman had pulled over into the breakdown lane on I-495 South in Boxborough when she noticed a fast-approaching tractor trailer behind her, Boxborough Police said on Facebook.

The woman was able to exit the van before the trailer crashed into the back of the car and was uninjured.

Police used the incident to remind drivers to slow down and to always exit one's car and seek shelter when in the breakdown lane.

