WANTED: Suspect Behind Weekend Smoke Shop Robbery In Wilmington

Wilmington Police are asking for the public to help them locate a suspect wanted for a robbery at a smoke shop over the weekend.

Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Route 38 Smoke Shop, located at 474 Main Street, around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, Wilmington Police report.

It was reported that a male suspect was armed with a gun and left the scene before officers arrived. The suspect is described as standing 5'10," wearing all black clothing and mask.

He is believed to have driven away in a newer-model gray Toyota RAV4, according to police. Police do not have any other information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

