WANTED: Suspect Behind Weekend Smoke Shop Robbery In Wilmington

David Cifarelli
The robbery happened at Route 38 Smoke Shop in Wilmington on Saturday, Nov. 19
The robbery happened at Route 38 Smoke Shop in Wilmington on Saturday, Nov. 19 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Wilmington Police are asking for the public to help them locate a suspect wanted for a robbery at a smoke shop over the weekend. 

Police responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Route 38 Smoke Shop, located at 474 Main Street, around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, Wilmington Police report. 

It was reported that a male suspect was armed with a gun and left the scene before officers arrived. The suspect is described as standing 5'10," wearing all black clothing and mask. 

He is believed to have driven away in a newer-model gray Toyota RAV4, according to police. Police do not have any other information. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-658-5071.

