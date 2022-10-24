Wanted Methuen Man Busted On Multiple Drug Charges In Reading: Police

A 37-year-old man from Methuen is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested in Reading over the weekend, authorities said.

George Bryson was caught driving a car with an expired registration on Main Street around 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, Police Chief David Clark reports. The car was also not registered under Bryson's name.

A search of Bryson's license revealed it had expired and that he was wanted on a drug charge out of the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office in New Hampshire, Clark reports. Bryson was taken into custody as a result.

A subsequent search of the car Bryson was driving uncovered several illegal prescription drugs including crack cocaine, Xanax, Venlafaxine, Alprazolam, Oxycodone and Buprenorphine.

Police also seized multiple boxes of sandwich bags and a metal spoon with residue, burnt tin foil, and straws. All items are consistent with the use of narcotics, Clark said.

Bryson was charged with the following:

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Operation of a Motor Vehicle Without a License

Possession of a Class A Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of a Class B substance (3 counts – Buprenorphine and Naloxone, Crack Cocaine and Adderall)

Possession of a Class C Substance With Intent to Distribute (Xanax)

Possession of a Class C Substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms)

Possession of a Class E Substance (Two Counts – Testosterone Cypionate and Venlafaxine Hydrochloride)

Possession of Fireworks

Fugitive from Justice

Bryson was held pending arraignment, which was expected to happen Monday in Woburn District Court.

