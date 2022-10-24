Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Suffolk DA Will Not Retry Dorchester Man Who Spent 37 Years In Prison For Murder
Police & Fire

Wanted Methuen Man Busted On Multiple Drug Charges In Reading: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
George Bryson (center) was caught carrying numerous bags of illegal substances and materials related to narcotics
George Bryson (center) was caught carrying numerous bags of illegal substances and materials related to narcotics Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

A 37-year-old man from Methuen is facing multiple drug charges after he was arrested in Reading over the weekend, authorities said.

George Bryson was caught driving a car with an expired registration on Main Street around 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, Police Chief David Clark reports. The car was also not registered under Bryson's name.

A search of Bryson's license revealed it had expired and that he was wanted on a drug charge out of the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office in New Hampshire, Clark reports. Bryson was taken into custody as a result.

A subsequent search of the car Bryson was driving uncovered several illegal prescription drugs including crack cocaine, Xanax, Venlafaxine, Alprazolam, Oxycodone and Buprenorphine. 

Police also seized multiple boxes of sandwich bags and a metal spoon with residue, burnt tin foil, and straws. All items are consistent with the use of narcotics, Clark said. 

Bryson was charged with the following: 

  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle
  • Operation of a Motor Vehicle Without a License
  • Possession of a Class A Substance (Oxycodone)
  • Possession of a Class B substance (3 counts – Buprenorphine and Naloxone, Crack Cocaine and Adderall)
  • Possession of a Class C Substance With Intent to Distribute (Xanax)
  • Possession of a Class C Substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms)
  • Possession of a Class E Substance (Two Counts – Testosterone Cypionate and Venlafaxine Hydrochloride)
  • Possession of Fireworks
  • Fugitive from Justice

Bryson was held pending arraignment, which was expected to happen Monday in Woburn District Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.