Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: 51-Year-Old Royalston Man Had Child Porn Featuring Toddlers: Police
Police & Fire

Wakefield Firefighter Hospitalized From Battling Afternoon 4-Alarm House Fire

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Wakefield fire works to extinguish a four-alarm fire at a home
Wakefield fire works to extinguish a four-alarm fire at a home Photo Credit: Mass Fire Buff Info

One firefighter was hospitalized after firefighters from several departments joined forces to put out a four-alarm fire at a Wakefield home, authorities said. 

Wakefield fire was first to the fire that broke out at 26 Eastern Avenue around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the department said. Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting from a house. 

The fire quickly grew from two to four alarms as crews worked to extinguish the flames. The fire spread throughout the home and took about two hours to contain, the department said.

A Wakefield firefighter was taken to a local hospital with heat-related injuries as a result, the department said. No other injuries were reported. 

The residents of the home were able to escape before the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Crews from the Reading, Stoneham, Melrose, North Reading, Lynnfield, Woburn, Winchester and Wilmington Fire Departments assisted with the fire as well. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.