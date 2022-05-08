Wakefield Firefighter Hospitalized From Battling Afternoon 4-Alarm House Fire

One firefighter was hospitalized after firefighters from several departments joined forces to put out a four-alarm fire at a Wakefield home, authorities said.

Wakefield fire was first to the fire that broke out at 26 Eastern Avenue around 11:35 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, the department said. Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting from a house.

The fire quickly grew from two to four alarms as crews worked to extinguish the flames. The fire spread throughout the home and took about two hours to contain, the department said.

A Wakefield firefighter was taken to a local hospital with heat-related injuries as a result, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The residents of the home were able to escape before the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from the Reading, Stoneham, Melrose, North Reading, Lynnfield, Woburn, Winchester and Wilmington Fire Departments assisted with the fire as well.

