Two 3-Alarm Fires Break Out In Somerville Within 24 Hours

Emergency response crews in Somerville, and its surrounding areas, have had their hands full as two three-alarm fires have occurred in the city back to back.

The first fire occurred at a residence located at 1214 Broadway in Teele Square on the evening of Monday, July 4, according to a Tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department.

The fire displaced several people including two young girls named Lauren and Jackie who "lost everything" when the fire ripped through their apartment.

"They lost all of their belongings, and unfortunately, their rental insurance just expired," a GoFundMe organized in their honor reads. "We are hoping to raise enough that they can both secure new housing for September 1st, and begin to replace all of their belongings."

A couple who lived in the same apartment said they lost one of their cats in the fire and another was hospitalized. They are also in the process of searching for a new home.

Not even a full 24 hours later, multiple crews were on the scene of another three-alarm fire in a different part of town.

This fire broke out at 30 Inner Belt road in the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, the Cambridge Fire Department said on Twitter.

The fire apparently broke out in the roof area of a 500 by 200 square foot commercial building at 30 Inner Belt Road, according to a Tweet from MassFirePics.

No injuries were reported regarding both fires and no causes have been determined. Both incidents remain under investigation.

