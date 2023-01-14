Trio Targets Elderly Resident In Arlington Home Improvement Scam: Police

Three men were hit with several charges each for trying to scam an older Arlington resident out of thousands of dollars in a home improvement scam, authorities said.

The resident told police that three men quoted him $200 to fix a small crack on his front steps on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty reports.

When the man came home a few days later, he found his front steps were ripped out from his home without his permission. The resident was then quoted $6,000 for repairs, Flaherty said.

After writing a check for a portion of the total amount, the resident tried getting it back but the men had already cashed it. Police then contacted the men posing as potential customers and arrested Peter, Richard and Patrick Gilheney as a result.

It was also determined that Peter was driving without a license and that his vehicle's registration were listed under another vehicle, Flaherty said. All three men were arraigned in Cambridge District Court and released on personal recognizance.

The charges for Peter, age 21, of Quincy, were:

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Number Plate Violation to Conceal Identification

Malicious Destruction of Property, More Than $1,200

Larceny by False Pretenses, Over $250

The charges for Richard, age 18, of Randolph, were:

Malicious Destruction of Property, More Than $1,200

Larceny by False Pretenses, Over $250

The charges for Patrick, age 18, of Quincy, were:

Malicious Destruction of Property, More Than $1,200

Larceny by False Pretenses, Over $250

The charges for Patrick, age 18, of Quincy, were:

Malicious Destruction of Property, More Than $1,200

Larceny by False Pretenses, Over $250

Flaherty reminded the public about how common these schemes are and encourages anyone who believes they have fallen victim to any type to call Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.