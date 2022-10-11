Stow Family Loses Cat In 3-Alarm House Fire: Officials

A family has lost their pet after a 3-alarm fire ripped through their Stow home, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the fire at 326 Boxboro Road around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Stow Fire Department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the front and back of the home.

A second and third alarm were eventually called, prompting a large response from several neighboring departments. While the family was able to get out safely, their pet cat did not.

"Sunday was an example of the demands on our firefighters and our mutual aid partners, and I want to thank all of them for their hard work," Stow Fire Chief John Benoit said.

The fire was brought under control at 2 p.m., Stow Fire said. The investigation is ongoing.

