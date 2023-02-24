Contact Us
Breaking News: Separate Snow Chances Coming After Big Drop In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Somerville Racially-Motivated Assault Suspects Sought By Police

Morgan Gonzales
Morgan Gonzales
Police are requesting the public's help to identify the suspects of the assault. Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Two people who assaulted and harassed a woman of Asian descent are wanted for a civil rights and assault and battery investigation, officials say. 

The pair attacked and verbally harassed the woman around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at the MBTA Davis Square Station in Somerville, MBTA Transit Police say. The suspects were caught on camera, and police are seeking the public's help to identify the unknown duo. 

Police request that anyone who knows the identities or whereabouts of perpetrators contact the criminal investigations unit at (617) 222-1050.     

