Somerville Mayor Promises Fixes To Curb Cyclist "Dooring" Deaths: Report

The death of a 70-year-old Somerville cyclist, who died after a parked car opened its door in his path and caused him to crash, has started a heated online debate over who is at fault. City officials promise fixes to prevent this from happening again.

Stephen Conley of Somerville was riding his bike on the Broadway bike lane just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, when a Land Rover's driver-side door opened as he passed, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. Conley fell hard onto the asphalt and died at a hospital the following day.

Police are still investigating the incident, and officials haven't said if they will file charges in the case. The driver of the Land Rover remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. But as the probe plays out, city officials say they will implement immediate safety changes.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne discussed some of the fixes with StreetsblogMASS.

"We are immediately making safety improvements by eliminating parking within 20 feet of crosswalks, she replied to the new site. "Cars parked close to an intersection can block the visibility of people driving and make it harder to see people trying to cross by walking, biking, wheeling, or driving. This will help prevent crashes and increase safety. In addition, the City will install flex-posts in the center on this section of Broadway to reduce driver speeds.”

Conley's family said he was a friend to all. He loved riding bikes and motorcycles with his son, Kevin, and visiting with his other children and grandchildren. He enjoyed throwing darts with his friends, sharing a beer, or playing a hand of Black Jack, his obituary said.

Conley's family will hold a funeral procession for him at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 855 Broadway near where he had his fatal wreck. A Funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. Catherine Church in Somerville.

