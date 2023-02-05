Contact Us
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police

The fire started at a business called Eastern Tool Cooperation in Medford. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.

Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Eastern Tool Cooperation, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an employee was sleeping inside the building when it caught fire. The male employee was found inside a bathroom and was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of the man’s death and identify him. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

