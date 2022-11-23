Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant In Lowell Killing; Suspect At Large

Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing over a traffic dispute in Lowell earlier this month, officials said.

Rafael Garcia-Rey is believed to have shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell on Nov. 15 after they got into an argument about a traffic dispute at the intersection of Maitland Avenue and Chelmsford Street, the Middlesex District Attorney said. Police rushed Ganobi to Tufts Medical Center in Boston following the shooting, but he died the next day, reports at that time said.

Garcia-Rey is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a slender build. Police consider Garcia-Rey "armed and dangerous" and asked members of the public to call 911 if they see him. He is known to hang around the Lowell and Fall River areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the authorities immediately. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

