Person Airlifted After Hit By Car On North Avenue In Wakefield: Police

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Wakefield Police Department
Wakefield Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Wakefield Police Department

One person is hospitalized after being hit by a car on a main road in Wakefield, authorities said.

Wakefield Police and Fire responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Quannapowitt Parkway on North Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, authorities said.

The injured pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The driver stayed at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

