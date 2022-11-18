Person Airlifted After Hit By Car On North Avenue In Wakefield: Police

One person is hospitalized after being hit by a car on a main road in Wakefield, authorities said.

Wakefield Police and Fire responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Quannapowitt Parkway on North Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, authorities said.

The injured pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

