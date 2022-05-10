Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: FOUND: Cambridge Teenager Was Last Seen By Her Family Over A Month Ago
Police & Fire

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor
Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor Photo Credit: Ayer Police Department

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. 

Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook

Investigators determined that Ojala was living at a home in Ayer where he was evenutally arrested without incident on Thursday, Sept. 22, Ayer Police said. 

He was placed into custody of the US Marshals Service and is expected to face charges as a fugitive, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.