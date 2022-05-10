New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said.

Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook.

Investigators determined that Ojala was living at a home in Ayer where he was evenutally arrested without incident on Thursday, Sept. 22, Ayer Police said.

He was placed into custody of the US Marshals Service and is expected to face charges as a fugitive, police said.

