Missing Newton Teenager Who Never Came Home From School Found Safe (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Police have safely located Angela Zhou

The Newton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager who never came home from school.

Angela Zhou, age 13, left Brown Middle School, located at 125 Meadowbrook Road around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Newton Police said on Facebook. She was supposed to take the bus home but never did.

Angela's parents are concerned she may have packed additional clothing and personal items and then left school. It is unknown where she was headed, according to police.

Angela is described as an Asian female, standing 5'2," weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing grey/blue pants, a white tee-shirt, white mask and carrying light colored backpack and black tote bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-796-2123 or their local police department.

