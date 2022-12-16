Melrose Mayor Honors Cops Who Helped Rescue Elderly Couple From Burning Home

Two Melrose police officers who helped an elderly couple get to safety when their house was on fire recently received commendations from the city's mayor.

Officers Cole Hinchey and Allen Troche responded to an alarm call on Brunswick Park around 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11. They searched the area thinking it was a break-in, but the officers quickly realized things were dire, a report said.

Smoke billowed out of the home, and an orange glow lit the night sky. Officers Hinchey and Troche called the Melrose Fire Department, who quickly sent a detachment to battle the blaze. The officers banged on the doors and windows to wake the residents inside while the firefighters were en route.

After a few minutes, the elderly couple inside heard them, and the officers helped them to safety. Melrose fighters quickly put out the flames, and no one was injured in the blaze.

Melrose Police Chief Kevin Faller thanked the officers for their quick thinking and bold actions that night.

"I want to thank Mayor (Paul) Brodeur for recognizing both of these fine new officers, as well as their Field Training Officer Sgt. Michael Lynch, who has prepared them to go above and beyond as they protect and serve the City of Melrose and its residents," Chief Faller said in a news release. "Our officers are out there 24/7 doing what we can to make a difference, and we are fortunate the situation ended without a tragedy during this holiday season."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.