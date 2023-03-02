MANHUNT: Police Searching For Man Linked To Malden Corpse

Police in Middlesex County are on the lookout for a 33-year-old who is connected to a body found in an apartment in Malden.

Officers found the body of 79-year-old Ronald Gilbert in his second-floor apartment on the afternoon of Feb. 22, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said. He had been dead for quite some time. The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

During their investigation, police said several things belonging to Gilbert had been taken. Officers later linked those stolen items to Dion Smith, 33, of Boston.

Malden Police ask anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact investigators immediately at 781-322-1212. Though, officials ask anyone who sees Smith to avoid contact with him.

