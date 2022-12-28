Man Rescued After Plunging Halfway Through Frozen Winchester Pond: Officials

A Winchester pond turned into an icy trap for a man who became halfway stuck in the frozen water until he was saved by firefighters, officials said.

Firefighters were called to Winter pond in Winchester to find a man partially inside the middle of the frozen water on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:50 p.m., Fire Chief Rick Tustin said to Daily Voice.

The crew donned exposure suits and deployed an ice rescue sled to drag the man to safety. Tustin stated that varying temperatures at this time of year cause ice to be unpredictable.

"The only safe ice for ice skating is that you find in an ice skating rink," Tustin said.

The man, who is believed to have been out on the pond skating, has been hospitalized at Winchester Hospital, Tustin said. He was displaying signs of hypothermia but is expected to recover, NECN reported.

