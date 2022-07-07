Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

Man In His Underwear Attacks Worker With Metal Broom In Somerville

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Police light
Police light Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

Somerville Police are investigating after a man wearing just his underwear allegedly attacked another man with a metal broom last week. 

Officers responded to the assault in the area of 33 Tower Street around 3:16 a.m. on Friday, July 1, police said. Upon arrival, the male victim said he was working near a dumpster when the alleged assailant struck him in the head with the broom. 

The victim described the suspect as a White male in his 60s with gray hair, glasses and wearing just his underwear, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.