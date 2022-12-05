Man In Cambridge Attacked Someone While Yelling Racial Slurs — Again: Police

A 43-year-old man who authorities accused of attacking a woman, spitting on her, and yelling racial slurs has a history of this alleged behavior, police reports show.

Christopher Hagins was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, just before 8 p.m. at Carl Barron Plaza after Cambridge police heard him yell a racial epithet at a woman before hitting her in the face and spitting on her, records show. The woman's glasses were broken during the alleged attack.

Police charged Hagins with civil rights violation with injury, assault and battery, destruction of property under $1,200, and wanton and malicious destruction of property, authorities said.

This isn't Hagins' first alleged run-in with police.

Officers arrested Hagins over the summer after he and another man attacked one another with impromptu weapons in the middle of Carl Barron Plaza, records show. The argument between Hagins and Robert Templehof, 53, of Cambridge, began with the men shouting "racial profanities" at one another and led to blows, police said.

Hagins swung a metal tray around wildly and nearly hit several bystanders and Templehof fought back with his cane, records said. Hagins then grabbed a potted plant, raised it above his head, and threatened to throw it at his rival.

Police showed up at this point and tried to break up the fight but they wouldn't stop. Officers charged them both with disorderly conduct. It's unclear if either man was convicted in this case.

