Lowell Police Bust Up 'Cocaine Cowboys' Drug Gang, 21 Nabbed In Massive Operation: DA

Police agencies throughout Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire took part in a three-year-long operation that ended with dozens of raids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and more than 20 people arrested.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced the busts during a press conference where she announced that police had also seized 11 guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, large amounts of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and Xanax, and more than $100,000 in cash in 32 raids.

Lowell police began surveilling a group that called themselves the "Cocaine Cowboys" in 2019, but the scope of the operation quickly grew to involve more than 100 officers and agents from more than a dozen departments and agencies, Ryan said. For three years, officers participated in undercover drug buys and intel operations as they built out the web of players leading to the man who police said led the organization: 32-year-old Hector Arriaga of Lowell.

Police estimated the group was responsible for bringing in more than 250 kilograms of cocaine to Massachusetts and New Hampshire every year, authorities said. They also imported and sold large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, marijuana, and Xanax in what Ryan called a "sophisticated operation."

Investigators upped their efforts in October when they began wire-tapping the leaders of the group and recorded them ordering large amounts of drugs, issuing instructions to runners, and discussing business, Ryan said.

Ryan said police took their time as they tried to determine where the drugs were coming from, how they were entering the community, and where they were being held.

The following people were arrested as part of the operation, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. Most are expected to be arraigned on Wednesday on the included charges.

Hector Arriaga, 32 of Lowell - Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 Grams (three counts), Trafficking in Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams (two counts), Trafficking in Firearms, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine, two counts), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams (two counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy to: Traffic in Fentanyl over 200 grams, Traffic in Cocaine over 200 grams, Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Conspiracy to: Traffic in Firearms.

Angel Castro Penaloza, 26 of Lowell - Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams and to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl), Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

Zachary LaPorte, 27 of Winter Haven, FL - Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Conspiracy to: Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams and to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Rafael Mejias, 24 of Lowell -Trafficking Fentanyl over 10 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams, Conspiracy to: Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine

Ruben Torres, 22 of Lawrence - Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

Anthony Flores, 29 of Tyngsboro - Trafficking Fentanyl over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams.

John Miller, 29 of Lowell - Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams.

Randall Tremblay, 31 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine)

Jason Pais, 31 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking in Firearms, Trafficking a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Carrying a Firearm, Carrying a Shotgun, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition, Trafficking Cocaine over 36 grams.

Wanda Quinones, 54 of Kingston, NH - Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 36 grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Controlled Substances (cocaine, oxycodone, methadone, Suboxone), Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams

Jesse Morales Martinez, 27 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Cocaine over 18 grams.

Benyalis Mejias, 22 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Traffic over 200 grams of cocaine.

Roberto Lopez, 32 of Lowell - Distribution of a Class B Controlled substance (cocaine), Trafficking in Fentanyl over 10 grams, Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

David Sandoval, 31 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams, Trafficking Fentanyl over 100 grams.

Isaiah Colon, 20 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession of a Firearm.

Davis Ngoun, 22 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine) and to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Distribution of a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Juan Troncoso, 19 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Distribute a Class B Controlled Substance (cocaine).

Junior Frett, 39 of Lowell - Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine over 100 grams, Possession of a Firearm.

Raynel Hilario, 35 of Methuen – Trafficking Cocaine over 200 grams. Has been arraigned today in Lawrence District Court

Betsy Martinez, 46 of Lowell –Trafficking Cocaine over 100 grams.

Guelmin Manon, 35 of Lawrence – Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (cocaine), Possession of Ammunition.

