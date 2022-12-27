Lowell Man Shot, Killed His Wife On Christmas Before Killing Himself: DA

A 60-year-old Lowell man killed his wife and then himself on Christmas, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Jose Santiago, 60, is believed to have shot his wife, Rosa Santiago, 55, at their home on Beacon Street just after 1:30 p.m., the Middlesex District Attorney said.

The Chief Medical Examiner performed autopsies on both bodies and determined how and the order in which they died.

Lowell police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating the case.

