Littleton officials joined forces to put out a fire that engulfed a truck, officials say.

Littleton police worked with the Littleton Fire Department to put out a reported vehicle fire the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Littleton Police Department.

The truck was fully aflame when officials arrived, but they were able to extinguish the fire without issue.

No injuries were sustained in the fire.

