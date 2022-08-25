Harvard Grad Student, 32, Died In Police Custody While On Indonesian Honeymoon

A 32-year-old transgender Harvard student died earlier this month from alleged police misconduct while on a honeymoon in Indonesia, his family said.

Rodrigo Ventocilla Ventosilla, a Peruvian-born Kennedy School graduate student, was arrested on a drug possession charge when he landed in Bali on Aug, 6, the Harvard Crimson reported. He was dead five days later. His spouse, Sebastián Marallano, and family say the outspoken trans-activist's death is the result of "racial discrimination and transphobia," and they demand a thorough investigation and independent autopsy.

Douglas Elmendorf, The dean of Harven Kennedy School, said in a statement that he agrees with the call for "clear and accurate answers."

Head of public relations for Bali Police Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said Ventosilla died after taking drugs that he hid from police while in custody.

“The cause of death is a complete failure of body function that causes impaired kidney function and impaired liver and nervous system function to the patient’s brain,” Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto told a Bali newspaper, according to the Crimson.

Though, his family doesn't believe this.

“The Indonesian police obstructed access to the hospital at all times to the lawyers hired by the family, as well as the Harvard students who came to their aid,” the family wrote in a statement, per the report.

They said that the drugs Bali police arrested Ventosilla were doctor-prescribed mental health medication, the report said. Officers told local a news outlet that they found marijuana and two tablets in his luggage.

His family called on the Peruvian government to investigate Ventosilla's death.

“Nothing will give us back Rodrigo nor the integrity of Sebastian, however, our demand for justice and truth also pursues the objective of improving the quality of the service of assistance to our fellow citizens abroad without preferences of class, gender, ethnicity, or others,” the family wrote, per the report.

The Crimson said the Peruvian government officials did not return calls for comment.

Dean Elmendorf and Debbie Isaacson, a senior associate dean at Harvard, wrote in a joint statement that Ventosilla was an ambassador for hope.

"Rodrigo came to Harvard with a resolve to create positive change within his communities," they wrote. "At the Kennedy School, he was a beloved member of the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities and organized opportunities to bring people closer together."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.