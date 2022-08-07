Great-Nephew Of Lowell Woman, 64, Stabbed To Death Charged In Slaying: Police

Police said they arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell last week.

Rayshawn Settles, of Lowell, faces murder charges in connection with the brutal stabbing of Linda Gilbert on July 31, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Lowell police said they found Gilbert unconscious on the floor of her Loring Street home just before 11:20 p.m. She was covered in stab wounds. Responders rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, authorities said.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Settles walking to and from Gilbert's home at the time of the slaying, police said. Technicians found Gilbert's blood on the clothes Settles was wearing in the security video, officials added. Police did not speculate on any possible motive.

The prosecutor's office said a judge would arraign Settles on Monday, Aug. 8.

Gilbert's obituary said she worked for several years at a home that helped adults with developmental disabilities. She often volunteered at Saint William's Catholic Church in Tewksbury and Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Lowell.

Her family held a private burial on Saturday, Aug. 6.

