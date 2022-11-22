Framingham Man Makes His Bust So Easy Police Called It 'Gimme'

Sometimes things just fall into your lap. That's what happened for two Massachusetts State Troopers earlier this month when they scored what could be one the easiest alleged drunk driving bust of their careers. So easy they called it a "gimme."

The troopers pulled into the Weston Barracks just before 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 but couldn't get into one of their two reserved parking spaces. A Ford 150 pickup truck was parked across both of them with two men asleep in the cab, troopers said in a Facebook post.

After several minutes of knocking and a third trooper walking over to provide "backup," the officers finally roused the men from their slumber, the post continued. The driver tried several times to put the truck into drive, but — thankfully — he couldn't get it into gear.

Wallace De Freitas, the 39-year-old driver from Framingham, was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol, the post said. After he failed a field sobriety test, the troopers charged him with operating under the influence of liquor and a parking violation, authorities reported.

