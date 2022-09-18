FOUND: Elderly Man From Belmont Missing For Several Days

UPDATE: Belmont Police said Nordlund was found safe on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Belmont Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an elderly man who has been missing for days.

Robert Nordlund was last seen several days ago in the area of Hill Estates of Belmont, police said on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Nordlund is described as standing 5'10" and frequents the bike path near Alewife Station on the Red Line and sometimes rides the train. Red Line passengers were also advised to be on the lookout for Nordlund.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Police at 617-222-1212.

