Forced Labor: More Charges For Woburn Restaurateurs Accused Of Smuggling In Workers

A father and son, along with an alleged accomplice in Brazil, are accused of smuggling people into the United States for thousands of dollars and forcing them to work at their Woburn restaurants to pay off their debts, authorities said.

Jesse James Moraes, 65, and Hugo Giovanni Moraes, 43, of Woburn, were charged in a superseding indictment with forced labor conspiracy, the US Attorney for Massachusetts announced on Tuesday, April 4.

The two were charged with several other crimes in October after immigration agents raided their Main Street restaurants, Taste of Brazil—Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar, along with their homes, authorities said.

“This case is another stark example of the human trafficking that’s happening every single day in our country and our Commonwealth and the heinous lengths some employers go to in the pursuit of profit,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "... The victims in this case are real people with families who have taken on immeasurable risks to come to the United States, only to be met with threats of violence and oppression.

Federal investigators allege the duo worked with Jesse James' brother — Chelbe Moraes of Brazil — to entice people to move to the United States with the promise of a better life. Chelbe Moraes would charge them upwards of $20,000 to smuggle them out of the country. However, once they reached America, they were effectively indentured servants to their smugglers, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the Moraeses made the migrants work difficult manual labor jobs for several hours a day for very little pay. If they complained or tried to quit, the Moraeses threatened them with physical violence, financial retribution, and deportation, the prosecutor said.

The new charges come two weeks after a Boston pizzeria owner was also accused of forced labor after prosecutors said he used violence and threats of deportation against his workers who were in the country illegally.

