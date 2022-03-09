Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tyngsborough Claims One Life: Police

One person is dead following a multi-car crash in Tyngsborough, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at 147 Frost Road around 3:47 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard Howe said in a release.

Upon arrival, officers found what appeared to be a head-on collision between a Toyota Tundra, carrying four people, and a Toyota Corolla, carrying three people.

Two people from the Corolla were flown to Massachusetts General Hospital and the third person was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has yet to be released.

All four people inside the Toyota Tundra were taken to Lowell General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

