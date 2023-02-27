Driver Runs Red Light In Cambridge, Injures 2: Police

Two people were hurt after a car ran a red light in Cambridge, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the two-car crash at Western and Putnam Avenue early Monday morning, Feb. 27, Cambridge Police said on Twitter.

Investigation revealed that the driver blew the red light before crashing into another car and hitting the side of two buildings.

One person was rescued from inside a car but everyone is expected to recover, 7News reports. The damage to the buildings was minor, the outlet added.

