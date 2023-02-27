Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 2 Children, 13 Adults Displaced in Roxbury Triple-Decker 3-Alarm Fire
Police & Fire

Driver Runs Red Light In Cambridge, Injures 2: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The crash happened at the intersection of Putnam and Western Avenue early Monday morning, Feb. 27
The crash happened at the intersection of Putnam and Western Avenue early Monday morning, Feb. 27 Photo Credit: Cambridge Police on Twitter

Two people were hurt after a car ran a red light in Cambridge, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the two-car crash at Western and Putnam Avenue early Monday morning, Feb. 27, Cambridge Police said on Twitter.

Investigation revealed that the driver blew the red light before crashing into another car and hitting the side of two buildings.

One person was rescued from inside a car but everyone is expected to recover, 7News reports. The damage to the buildings was minor, the outlet added. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.