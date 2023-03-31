Driver Cited For Crashing Into Wilmington School Bus Carrying Kids: Police

A driver has received a citation for crashing into a school bus that was carrying children in a Boston suburb this week, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Shawsheen Avenue and Moore Street in Wilmington just before 9 a.m. on Friday, March 31, Wilmington Police report.

Initial investigation suggests that the driver of a Subaru Forestor was leaving Moore Street when it crashed into the side of the school bus going easy on Shawsheen.

A total of seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported, according to police. However, the driver of the Forester sustained minor injuries but refused medical transport.

The driver was also cited for failing to yield at an intersection, police added. The crash is under investigation.

