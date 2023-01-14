Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 5 Men Wanted In Connection With New Year's Day Attack In Downtown Boston: Police
Police & Fire

Delivery Driver Injured In Sudbury Hit-And-Run; Vehicle Sought By Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance image of the suspected vehicle involved in the crash
Surveillance image of the suspected vehicle involved in the crash Photo Credit: Sudbury Police Department

Sudbury Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-rush crash that left a pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries earlier this month.

The delivery truck driver was hit by a car while crossing near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to Police Chief Scott Nix. 

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, Nix said. Video footage of the crash can be found here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-443-1042. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.