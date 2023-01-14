Delivery Driver Injured In Sudbury Hit-And-Run; Vehicle Sought By Police

Sudbury Police are asking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-rush crash that left a pedestrian with non-life-threatening injuries earlier this month.

The delivery truck driver was hit by a car while crossing near 257 Concord Road around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, according to Police Chief Scott Nix.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene, Nix said. Video footage of the crash can be found here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-443-1042.

