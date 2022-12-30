Crews Attack Second Malden Fire This Week (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Malden, according to developing reports.

The fire was reported at 21 Stanton Street on the evening of Friday, Dec. 29. Witnesses said the bulk of the fire had been knocked down just after 6 p.m. but heavy smoke was still visible.

This comes the same week two firefighters were hospitalized while battling another fire in Malden that started from the use of an "unsafe" extension cord, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Officials have not released any other information. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

