Cold Case: More Charges For Man Accused Of 1971 Bedford Beating Death

A 77-year-old man charged with a 52-year-old murder now faces accusations that he offered to pay a witness to lie on the witness stand in his defense and threatened others to repay debts, authorities said.

Arthur Massei was charged last year with first-degree murder in the 1971 stabbing and beating death of Natalie Scheublin in her Bedford home, the Middlesex District Attorney. A year later, prosecutors added more charges.

Following months of investigation, authorities charged Massei with solicitation to suborn perjury in a capital case, attempted extortion, solicitation to commit usury, and threatening to cause physical injury or death, officials said.

Massei is accused of sending letters from prison to a woman and asking her to find someone to testify at his trial that he had been framed in the killing of Scheublin, Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said. He offered to pay them $1,000.

Massei is also accused of threatening to have someone hurt the woman if she didn't do as she was told, Ryan said. He allegedly told her he would get to her "like a bullet."

He also is accused of having people outside of prison collect on loansharking debts he was owed. Massei allegedly loaned out cash at rates of more than 100 percent, Ryan said.

Massei was arrested in March 2022 and charged with killing Scheublin in her basement on June 10, 1971. Police found the 54-year-old mother of two beaten, bound, gagged, and stabbed.

Massei's been held without bail since his arrest.

