Child Hospitalized After Hit By Car On Route 135 In Framingham: Police

A child is in the hospital after they were hit by a car on a major route in Framingham this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

Framingham Police and Fire responded for a report of a child struck while crossing Route 135 near 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, Framingham Source reports.

The child, who was not in a crosswalk at the time, was taken to Boston Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Framingham Police told Daily Voice.

The driver of the car stopped and has not been cited, police said. No other information was released.

