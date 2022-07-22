Chelmsford Man Dies From 'Out Of Control' Shed Fire Sparked By Propane Torch

A Chelmsford man had died from his injuries sustained from an outdoor fire that grew out of control while he was using a propane torch, the Department of Fire Services said in a release.

The fire started from a shed at a home at 12 Stearns Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, July 21, the department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two people were injured. One victim, an older adult male, was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died, the department said.

“Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Even a small fire outdoors can quickly grow to dangerous sizes in these conditions."

No other information was released.

