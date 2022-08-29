Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern Leading Into Labor Day Weekend
Police & Fire

Cambridge Police Officer Suspended For Drunkenly Smashing Into Motorcyclists

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Cambridge Police
Cambridge Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Cambridge Police Department

A Cambridge Police officer is suspended after he was arrested for apparently driving drunk and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Michael Daniliuk has worked with the department as Youth Resource Officer for the past 24 years, Cambridge Police said. Daniliuk was off-duty at the time of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street around midnight on Monday, Aug. 29, police said. 

Initial investigation revealed Daniliuk slammed into three motorcyclists who were stopped at a red light on Broadway. Two of them, along with Daniliuk, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

Daniliuk has since been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He is set to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.