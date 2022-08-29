Cambridge Police Officer Suspended For Drunkenly Smashing Into Motorcyclists

A Cambridge Police officer is suspended after he was arrested for apparently driving drunk and causing a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Michael Daniliuk has worked with the department as Youth Resource Officer for the past 24 years, Cambridge Police said. Daniliuk was off-duty at the time of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia Street around midnight on Monday, Aug. 29, police said.

Initial investigation revealed Daniliuk slammed into three motorcyclists who were stopped at a red light on Broadway. Two of them, along with Daniliuk, were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

Daniliuk has since been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He is set to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court, police said.

