'Armed And Dangerous,' Lowell Shooting Suspect At Large: Police

A fight-turned shooting on New Year's Eve has now led to the search for an escaped suspect, according to police.

Police were called to the Bridge Street area near Second Street by a report of a fight with around 15 people in the area around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 31, according to the Lowell Police Department. Police arrived while the group was leaving and did not see any fighting, but moments later heard the sound of gunshots coming from Second Street.

The police found evidence of gunshots on Second Street, but no injured people, damaged property, or the shooter himself.

Detectives investigated the situation and determined that 28-year-old Emanuel Santana was the shooter. Santana is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A warrant is out for Santana's arrest for carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Police ask that anyone with information about Santana contact the Lowell Police Department at (978) 937-3200.

